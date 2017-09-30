Muzi Shows The Way

The Grand Heritage day bumper Pick 6 at the Vaal was opened in good style by the Highlands-bred My Friend Lee who won the first of the day’s quintet of features with a class performance.

The non black-type R150 000 Heritage 1200 (F&M) attracted a field of eight and after Old Em had led for most of the trip, Muzi Yeni got My Friend Lee, who had stalked the leader all the way, to produce a sterling late surge to get up and win.

The grey started at 4-1 and clocked 70,71 secs to win by 0,40 lengths.

Old Em was not disgraced in second and she held off a late surge by Lady Starlett, who finished well to bank the third cheque.

The disappointment of the race was the runner-up’s stablemate Simply Royal, who faded out to last.

Bred by Highlands, the Lucky Houdalakis-trained My Friend Lee is a 4yo daughter of Pathfork (Distorted Humor) out of Sister Sheila (West Man).

A R300 000 National 2yo Sale buy, My Friend Lee has been a model of consistency and has won 5 races with 6 places from 15 starts and stakes of R388 825.