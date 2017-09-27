Winning Ways host and veteran trainer James Goodman has slammed the Greyville polytrack draw bias.
Goodman said earlier this week that the middle inside of the track was dead but that ‘misuse’ was causing the outside to become a golden strip.
In a damning indictment of poor management, Goodman said that vehicles were being driven on the outside strip, thus compacting it.
“That’s why we have this imbalance and rush to the outside and the risk of accidents. They need to sort this out – horses must be able to win from anywhere,” he said.
6 comments on “Poly Draw Bias Must Be Sorted Out”
Absolutely right. Why can’t the powers that be see the obvious. Any comment Mr, Lafferty
I have an issue with betting which refers to the large number of PICK 6 carryovers and also the massive payouts made quite regularly.My opinion is that punters would be better served by a fairer distribution of winning tickets for the PICK 6 only.I would like to suggest that the “coupled horses”rule be brought back.This way we would have a greater number of winning punters which would be great for the industry.I would like to know how others feel about this. Richard Ward
Makes sense to create more winners, surely. Do losers keep coming back for more – or rather, less?
I agree fully Ed, Richard. For heavens sake, this mania of trying for the biggest payout to advertise and then entice more to try for that one big “dream” payout is simply sending Punters home empty handed all too often, in their droves, until they move on from Racing….
I would love to see the easier Pick 6 run side by side with the more difficult, current Pick 6…the growth will be in the easier Pick 6, imho.
Couplings should never have been done away with and since they have been, I have never taken a jackpot, pick 6 or any of the exotic bets. Have you seen how many fields suddenly get cut to avoid the 4th payout?
To offer effective products it is necessary to understand human behaviour and the drivers of an involvement in supposedly recreational activities like gambling. This is a science that will never be solved by greed and most definitely not by creating addicts and problem gamblers. Racing’s growth woes will only be solved by putting players and their playing experience first as racing is a sport where the economic value of a punter can only be fully realised once the necessary level of skill has been acquired. Chasing turnover at the expense of turnover gains through real customer growth is a short sighted strategy with a highly predictable outcome.