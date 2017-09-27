Poly Draw Bias Must Be Sorted Out

Winning Ways host and veteran trainer James Goodman has slammed the Greyville polytrack draw bias.

Goodman said earlier this week that the middle inside of the track was dead but that ‘misuse’ was causing the outside to become a golden strip.

In a damning indictment of poor management, Goodman said that vehicles were being driven on the outside strip, thus compacting it.

“That’s why we have this imbalance and rush to the outside and the risk of accidents. They need to sort this out – horses must be able to win from anywhere,” he said.

