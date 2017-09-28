Friday Sundowner For Whisky Fans

South African racing fans will be glued to their Tellytrack screens at 16h35 on Friday afternoon as Sun Met winner Whisky Baron lines up in the Gr2 Shadwell Joel Stakes over the Newmarket straight 1600m.

Greg Cheyne will ride the son of Manhattan Rain, who is quoted at 12 to 1 as he bids to maintain his unbeaten-since-gelding streak.

Speaking to Tabnews from the UK, trainer Brett Crawford was positive about the five-year-old’s progress.

‘’His prep has gone very nicely, but we hope there’s no further rain as he would prefer firmer ground. He’s very well but as he hasn’t raced since the Met in January he may need it slightly,” was how he summed up his stable star’s chances.

Crawford confirmed that the projected main mission for Whisky Baron was either the Longines Hong Kong Cup 2000 or the Longines Hong Kong Mile, both of which are Grade 1 races and take place on December 12 for a purse of about US$3 million apiece.