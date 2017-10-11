2017 MTN8 Final



The prestigious MTN8 has reached its epicentre with SuperSport United and Cape Town City battling it out for the R8 million prize money at Moses Mabhida Stadium this Saturday. The two teams met in last year’s Telkom Knockout final which the Citizens won 2-1 but what makes it more interesting is the fact that the winning coach, Eric Tinkler, will be on the opposite bench this time around. Here’s how we think the match will pan out…

To Win (90 Mins)

Cape Town City 27/20

Draw 9/4

SuperSport United 37/20

To Lift Cup

Cape Town City 13/20

SuperSport United 12/10

Cape Town City

The Citizens have done really well under the new mentorship of Benni McCarthy in the absence of their last season’s key players. Player of the Season, Lebogang Manyama, has left for Turkey and Midfielder of the Season nominee and Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament, Aubrey Ngoma, hasn’t featured due to injury.

McCarthy’s tenure started with a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City followed by three encounters on the trot against Bidvest Wits which he won all, those were the two legs of the MTN8 semi-final and the league opener. After losing to both Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, they returned to winning ways by downing Polokwane City 1-0, this time in the league and winning the thrill-packed Cape Town derby against Ajax Cape Town 2-0.

Right-back, Thamsanqa Mkhize, was very solid for Bafana Bafana in their recent World Cup qualifier which they won 3-1 against Burkina Faso and captain, Robyn Johannes, was also called up but didn’t feature. City have a strong bench which comprises players like Teko Modise wo has an eye for killer passes in the final third and Judas Moseamedi who is known for scoring last minute goals.

Super Sport United

I think it’s safe to say SuperSport United are on the right track under the tutelage of Eric Tinkler, who took over the coaching reigns at the start of this season. They now find themselves in the final of the MTN8 after grinding out results against two great teams. They recorded a credible 1-0 victory against Kaizer Chiefs at the venue of the final and beat Maritzburg on the away goal rule in a two-legged encounter which ended 2-2. It’s interesting to note that they trailed 1-0 after the first leg but they managed to score two goals away from home to book a spot in the final.

Matsatsantsa have won two of their four opening league fixtures, one was drawn and they lost the other one to Mamelodi Sundowns. They have done well in the continent as well, having drawn the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup semi-final against Tunisian giants, Club Africain 1-1.

The defensive duo of Clayton Daniels and Morgan Gould produced a solid display for the national team as they partnered at the heart of Bafana Bafana’s defence in their 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso. Striker, Jeremy Brockie, has three goals in three matches and he comes into this encounter well-rested after the FIFA international break.

Probable line-ups:

Cape Town City: 4-2-3-1

Stephens, Mkhize, Fielies, Johannes, Seedat; Putsche, Nodada; Patosi, Martin, Lakay; Obinna.

SuperSport United: 4-4-2

Williams; Nhlapo, Daniels, Gould, Modiba; Furman, Letsholonyane, Mokoena, Phala; Brockie, Grobler.

Prediction: Cape Town City (27/20)

SuperSport have a perfectly balanced team with a lot of experienced payers but Cape Town City will more likely edge this one due to their hunger and determination. They have influential players both in the starting line-up on the bench. Their coach, Benni McCarthy, is a natural winner and great tactician. Back City to win the match in 90 minutes at 27/20!

Benedict Ngwenya