A Little More Country

Kenilworth Racing has advised that Durbanville’s racing schedule will be extended for two more meetings.

In a notice dated 13 October 2017, the Western Cape racing operator announced, “Following an inspection of the Kenilworth Racing Surface, which included input from a Jockey’s Representative and Trainer’s Representative; a decision has been made to continue racing at Durbanville Racecourse for an additional two race meetings in order to allow Kenilworth an additional week for grass re-growth. Racing will therefore resume at Kenilworth on 28 October 2017. The race meetings of Saturday 21 October and Wednesday 25 October 2017 will take place at Durbanville Racecourse.”

In particular, the move will affect the 2400m Listed Woolavington Handicap carded for Saturday, 21 October, which will now be run at the country course.