A Gr1 In Both Hemispheres On Saturday?

Aidan O’Brien’s attentions will span both hemispheres on Saturday with a massive attack at Ascot – but he also has some serious business in Australia.

His son of Galileo, Johannes Vermeer looks likely to star favourite in the BMW Caulfield Cup Carnival’s flagship event, the A$3.15 million Gr1 BMW Caulfield Cup.

The world’s richest turf handicap over 2400 metres the race attracts an international quality field every year.

With the iconic 9-carat gold trophy alone worth A$155,000, many champions have won the race across its 139 year history including Might and Power, Northerly, Let’s Elope, Leilani, Tobin Bronze and Rising Fast.

In 1998 the race became an international affair when Lady Herries saddled Taufan’s Melody, becoming the first female to train a Caulfield Cup winner in the process.

Many of Saturday’s runners will progress on to the ‘race that stops a nation’ – the Melbourne Cup at Flemington on the first Tuesday of November.