Delpech Captains SA Team

The South African Jockeys team for this year’s Air Mauritius International Jockeys’ Challenge to be held on Sunday 19 November has been announced.

Reigning champion jockey Anthony Delpech captains a team comprising Gavin Lerena, Greg Cheyne, Anton Marcus, S’manga Khumalo and Craig Zackey.

The Challenge will comprise just the one meeting but will take place over six races, rather than four as has been the case previously.

The international team has not yet been finalised but discussions are well on their way with UK Champion jockey Jim Crowley, Frenchman Gérald Mossé, Irishman Pat Smullen and Australian Corey Brown.

The international team will gather in Mauritius from the Monday prior to the event and will then be flown to Joburg on Thursday 16 November by Air Mauritius.

The jockeys will have a day off on Saturday when they can relax and acclimatise and on Sunday they will be fired up to do battle