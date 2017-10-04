Arc Winner Set For Cartier Glory

Enable capped an amazing year when dazzling in Europe’s premier contest, the G1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, at Chantilly on October 1, and has laid down an outstanding claim to be crowned Cartier Horse of the Year 2017.

Enable (208 Pattern Race points), trained in Newmarket by John Gosden for owner/breeder Khalid Abdullah, was winning her fifth G1 of the year when successful in tremendous style by two and a half lengths in Europe’s richest race ahead of 17 opponents, having previously landed the Investec Oaks, Darley Irish Oaks, King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO) and Darley Yorkshire Oaks.

The three-year-old daughter of Nathaniel created history by becoming the first British-trained filly to lift the 12-furlong French showpiece, while she provided her jockey Frankie Dettori with a record fifth Arc win.

In the Cartier Horse Of The Year division, Enable has a commanding lead over fellow three-year-old filly Winter (164), a four-time G1 scorer in 2017 who came home ninth at Chantilly, with Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International winner Ulysses (152), who finished third behind Enable on Sunday, moving into third place.

Enable and Winter dominate the standings for Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly, while Ulysses now holds the lead over star miler Ribchester (142) in the Cartier Older Horse division.

There is no change at the top in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt category, with Barney Roy (116) and Churchill (104) out in front.

Harry Angel (100) heads a very strong Cartier Sprinter division, having taken the G1 Darley July Cup and G1 32Red Sprint Cup so far this season. The consistent G1 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes heroine Marsha (76) lies in second after finishing runner-up to runaway winner Battaash (56) in the G1 Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp Longines at Chantilly on October 1.

Big Orange (72) leads the way in the Cartier Stayer division, although his advantage is now down to a solitary point after Vazirabad (71) landed the G1 Qatar Prix du Cadran at Chantilly on September 30. Close behind the duo is Order Of St George (68), who captured the G1 Comer Group International Irish St. Leger for a second time at the Curragh on September 10 and finished a gallant fourth in the Arc.

It is also close at the top for the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt Award, with Beckford, Sioux Nation, US Navy Flag and Unfortunately inseparable on 48 points. The quartet all ran in the six-furlong G1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 30, when US Navy Flag was successful ahead of Beckford (fifth), Sioux Nation (sixth) and Unfortunately (ninth).

There is a decisive leader for the Cartier Two-Year Filly category in Happily (80), who got the better of the colts in the G1 Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Chantilly on October 1. Owned by a Coolmore partnership and trained by Aidan O’Brien, the Galileo filly captured the G1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on September 10. The Coolmore team is also responsible for Clemmie (56), who landed her first G1 in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 30. O’Brien, last year’s Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit recipient, is closing in on the record of 25 G1 winners in a year.

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, October 1, 2017

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Enable – 208

Winter – 164

Ulysses – 152

Ribchester – 142

Decorated Knight – 128

Barney Roy – 116

Churchill – 104

Harry Angel – 100

Roly Poly – 96

Thunder Snow – 90

Cartier Older Horse

Ulysses – 152

Ribchester – 142

Decorated Knight – 128

Cloth Of Stars – 88

Highland Reel – 80

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy – 116

Churchill – 104

Harry Angel – 100

Thunder Snow – 90

Al Wukair – 72

Brametot – 72

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Enable – 208

Winter – 164

Roly Poly – 96

Rhododendron – 80

Hydrangea – 72

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel – 100

Marsha – 76

Battaash – 56

Caravaggio – 56

Brando – 48

Lady Aurelia – 48

Tasleet – 48

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange – 72

Vazirabad – 71

Order Of St George – 68

Stradivarius – 56

Desert Skyline – 36

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

Beckford – 48

Sioux Nation – 48

US Navy Flag – 48

Unfortunately – 48

Verbal Dexterity – 40

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

Happily – 80

Clemmie – 56

Heartache – 36

Wild Illusion – 34

Different League – 32

Magical – 32