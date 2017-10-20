Arqana October Fireworks

The third and penultimate session of the Arqana October Yearling Sale at Deauville returned figures largely on a par with its 2016 equivalent as eleven extra horses sold – an 81% clearance – resulted in a 4% rise of the aggregate to €3,958,500, while the average price slipped 2% to settle at €26,215.

The progeny of leading first season sire Dabirsim continues to generate fireworks in the sales ring and it was one of his daughters (lot 512) who commanded the highest price of the day at €105,000. The bay was offered by Mathieu Daguzan-Garros’s Haras des Granges, which bred the filly in association with Frederic Bragato. Mocklershill’s Willie Browne had the final word and signed the docket on behalf of George Mullins.

“I am keen on the sire but above all, the filly appealed to me,” the pinhooker explained. “She is very correct individual with a lovely walk and a nice head.”

Read more here

The sale concludes today – Friday 20 October.