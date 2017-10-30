Azzman – ‘Loophole In Race Conditions’

SA Triple Crown winner Abashiri has been allotted top weight of 62kg in terms of the conditions of the R400 000 Gr2 Victory Moon Stakes to be run at Turffontein on 9 November.

“He got an extra 2kg penalty because he won a Gr1 race within 18 months of the weights being published last Wednesday,” trainer Mike Azzie told www.tabnews.co.za

“His last Gr1 win was in the SA Derby on Champions Day, 30 April last year, and the framing of the weights fell just a week before the cut-off.

“The conditions don’t make any sense at all,” he said. “Surely it would be fairer if they applied to the date of the race, which is sometime in mid-November, rather than the date of the framing of the weights?

“And the way the conditions are written leaves a loophole if anybody wants to challenge them.”

The Victory Moon Stakes is a fixed-weight race based on bands of merit ratings with additional penalties for major-race winners “in the period 18 months prior to the issuing of weights for this race” – 2kg for Gr 1 races and 1kg for Gr1 races restricted to fillies and mares and winners of Gr2 races.

The weights for this year’s renewal of the race were announced last Wednesday, 25 October. Supplementary entries closed on Wednesday 1 November.

Many people understand the conditions to be that a horse supplemented on 1 November – one day after the 18-month period from the day the 2016 SA Derby and Champions Challenge were run concludes – would not receive the Grade 1 penalty.

According to chief handicapper Roger Smith that is not true because the conditions would be applied retrospectively.

“Anyway,” said Azzie, “I won’t be subjecting Abashiri to that weight just 18 days before the Summer Cup. Instead he’ll have a grass gallop, which I believe will be just as good as a run, if not better because it’ll be safer.”

Abashiri is currently the 15-2 favourite for the Summer Cup and Azzie concludes: “He is in exceptional order. I’m very happy with him. He’ll be spot-on for the Summer Cup.”

R400 000 Gr2 VICTORY MOON STAKES (Grade 2)

8 Abashiri (5G) 62 109 A M G Azzie/A A Azzie 19 Matador Man (4G) 60 112 A Sean Tarry 20 Brazuca (AUS) Scratched (5H) 58 107 A J A Janse van Vuuren 11 Fort Ember (5M) 54.5 105 A Paul Peter 4 Liege (5G) 54 102 AT Sean Tarry 10 Master Switch (6G) 54 99 BAT Geoff Woodruff 5 Orchid Island (4F) 52.5 101 A Mike de Kock 13 Bezanova (7G) 52 96 BA Alec Laird 15 Witchcraft (5M) 51.5 101 AT Sean Tarry 1 Arctica (5G) 51 95 BA M G Azzie/A A Azzie 6 Go Direct (5G) 51 95 A Geoff Woodruff 2 Samurai Blade (AUS) (5G) 51 95 AT Sean Tarry 16 Blackball (3G) 51 94 A Gavin van Zyl 12 Coral Fever (5G) 51 93 A Robbie Sage 14 Dawn Assault (4C) 51 92 BAT St John Gray 9 Top Shot Scratched (6G) 51 91 AT Gary Alexander 3 Social Order (4G) 51 84 A Sean Tarry 17 Diamond Dancer (4C) 51 75 AT Paul Peter 7 Girl On The Run Accepted (5M) 50 98 A J A Janse van Vuuren 18 Bi Pot (4F) 50 95 A Geoff Woodruff (20)