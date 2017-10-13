Back To Kenilworth

Racing returns to the Kenilworth winter course on Saturday 21 October where the R150 000 Listed Woolavington Handicap heads the programme.

There are 19 horses in the weights.

The 2400m race was dominated last year by Justin Snaith, whose charge Ovidio beat stablemate Francia.

Final declarations are due on Monday 16 October by 11h00.

R150 000 2400m WOOLAVINGTON HANDICAP (Listed)

0 $Francia (5M) 0 94 A Justin Snaith 0 $Flash Twice (3C) 0 81 A Vaughan Marshall 0 $Sunday Falls (3G) 0 74 A Vaughan Marshall 0 $Cape Quarter (4G) 0 57 A Vaughan Marshall 15 Mr Winsome (5G) 64 102 A Dean Kannemeyer 1 Cape Speed (5G) 61 96 A Dean Kannemeyer 11 Master’s Eye (6G) 60 94 A Justin Snaith 13 Red Peril (7G) 55.5 85 BA Bill Prestage 8 Arezzo (6G) 55 84 A Justin Snaith 2 Strathdon (4G) 54 85 A Justin Snaith 12 Northern Ballet (5M) 54 82 A Justin Snaith 5 Three Balloons (6G) 52.5 79 BA Candice Bass-Robinson 6 Tiger Tops (7G) 52 78 BA Joey Ramsden 16 Speed Of Africa (4G) 51.5 80 A Dean Kannemeyer 7 Our Emperor (4G) 50.5 78 AT Brett Crawford 3 Mangrove (4G) 49 75 A Greg Ennion 17 Benjan (5G) 49 72 A Candice Bass-Robinson 14 Sister Soozie Scratched (4F) 48 73 A Andre Nel 9 Paddington (4G) 47 71 BA Joey Ramsden 4 Blue Door (6G) 45.5 65 BA Eric Sands 10 Silver De Lange Scratched (4G) 45 67 BA Andre Nel (21)