Former Cape-based jockey Brandon Morgenrood rode his first winner in his new home country today.
In search of a fresh start and better opportunities for his young family, Brandon left South Africa in May 2016 and took up a workriding position in New Zealand.
He applied for his race-riding licence and after a long wait had it granted on Friday 11 August.
The 40 year old SA Jockey Academy graduate is the only South African riding in that country.
Brandon was thrilled to break the ice when steering Aongatete Express to victory in the second race at Te Aroha for trainer Gary Alton.
Have Your Say
One comment on “Brandon Breaks Ice In NZ”
Good luck. A humble and thoroughly decent man who deserves all the success. And a good jock.