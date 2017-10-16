Laird’s Son Of Trippi On The Up

The talented Broadway Trip, winner of the recent BSA August Million Colts & Geldings, made it three wins from as many outings when scoring a breathtaking victory at Turffontein on Saturday.

Bred by Moutonshoek, and owned by Chris Gerber and Peter White, Broadway Trip produced a fine finish under the urgings of jockey Randall Simons to get up in the shadow of the post in Saturday’s progress plate for 3yos over 1450 metres.

Trained by Alec Laird, the colt had previously won on debut (over the same course and distance as Saturday’s race), before going on to defeat the promising, and dual subsequent winner, Zen Arcade in the inaugural Bloodstock South Africa August Million Colts & Geldings at Scottsville in August.

A son of champion sire Trippi, Broadway Trip is one of two winners produced by Rock Of Gibraltar mare Alinga, whose five wins included the Listed East Coast Handicap. Alinga’s Trippi colt, and brother to Broadway Trip, made R450 000 at the National Two Year Old Sale earlier this year.

Broadway Trip was a R300 000 buy at the 2016 National Two Year Old Sale –and is the latest in a long list of high-class gallopers to have emerged from the Two Year Old Sale. Other notable recent graduates include Equus Champion Bela-Bela, Guineas winner Noah From Goa, and young stallions Jackson and The Apache.

Another promising 3yo, and former BSA graduate, to salute at Turffontein this weekend was the Mike de Kock trained Silver Thursday. The latter, who had previously been an impressive two and a half length winner on debut, notched up her second career victory when easily justifying favouritism in a progress plate for 3yo fillies on Saturday.

A daughter of last season’s champion sire Silvano, Silver Thursday had cost owners Mauritzfontein, Maine Chance Farms and Mrs John Magnier a cool R1 300 000 when purchased at2016 National Yearling Sale. Bred by the Varsfontein Stud, Silver Thursday is out of Captain Al’s Listed Syringa Handicap winning daughter Secret Obsession, herself a half-sister to Golden Slipper winner Princess Sassi.

