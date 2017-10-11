Can’t Get Over The Wall

Saturday’s impressive Gr2 Joburg Spring Challenge end-to-end winner Wonderwall tops the charts on both of the Cape Thoroughbred Sales Ready To Run race logs for the two big features to be run next month.

The latest log standings for runners eligible to make the final field for two major Cape Thoroughbred Sales ready to run sale races have been published. These are per 11 October 2017.

The R2,5 million Emperors Palace Ready To Run Cup will be run over 1400m at Turffontein on Charity Mile day, Saturday 4 November.

See the log here

The R2,5 million Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes will be run over 1400m at Kenilworth on Selangor Cup day, Saturday 18 November.

See the log here