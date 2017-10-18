Summer’s Coming

With an interesting and varied collection of up country visitors making their way to Cape Town, the Cape summer season is about to kick into high gear.

Dennis Drier has become part of the Cape feature furniture and under the watchful eye of Stuart Ferrie, his string of 30 is already ensconced at their regular Philippi digs.

Also heading to the Philippi training centre this season are Mike de Kock (who has two entries for the Cape Fillies Championship on 28 October 2017) and Alistair Gordon, who is expected in early November.

Paul Lafferty set up shop at Milnerton a few weeks ago, Dennis Bosch followed hot on his heels with Cape Classic entry Billy Silver, and Monique Mansour jetted in to the Mother City earlier this week to prepare stables for the arrival of the Tarry string.

Roll on summer !