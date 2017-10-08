Var Colt Tops Log

Sean Tarry’s smart Var colt Purple Diamond, winner of the Gr2 Golden Horseshoe last term, tops the latest log for the Emperors Palace Ready To Run Cup to be run on Charity Mile day.

The log standings per 5 October 2017 for runners eligible to make the final fields for the two major Cape Thoroughbred Sales ready to run sale races to be held in November have been published.

The R2,5 million Emperors Palace Ready To Run Cup will be run over 1400m at Turffontein on Charity Mile day, Saturday 4 November.

See the log here

The R2,5 million Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes will be run over 1400m at Kenilworth on Selangor Cup day, Saturday 18 November.

See the log here