Cartier Climax Looms

QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday provided a fitting main climax to the Flat season in Britain, highlighted by a stunning first Gr1 success for Frankel’s son, Cracksman.

The Anthony Oppenheimer-owned colt emulated his sire by storming to a seven-length victory in the Gr1 QIPCO Champion Stakes over 10 furlongs, a display that saw him enter calculations for the awards of Cartier Horse Of The Year and Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt.

Cracksman (108 points), trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori on five of his six starts this year, has enjoyed a spectacular second half to the season, with excellent Gr2 victories in both the Betway Great Voltigeur Stakes and the Qatar Prix Niel prior to his impressive Ascot success.

A wonderful QIPCO British Champions Day for the trainer and jockey also saw the pair team up with Cartier Older Horse contender Persuasive (72), who revelled in the testing conditions to take the mile Gr1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO).

The four-year-old filly, owned by Cheveley Park Stud, stayed on strongly for a length victory on her final racecourse appearance, with Cartier Older Horse division leader Ribchester (166) taking second ahead of Churchill (116), who is joint top of the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt category.

Gosden and Dettori have also been responsible for the outstanding Enable (208), who currently leads both the Cartier Horse Of The Year and Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly standings following five consecutive Gr1 victories this season, including an imperious display in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly, France, on October 1.

While the European season is moving to an end, there are international highlights over the coming weeks, including the Breeders’ Cup championships at Del Mar, USA, on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4.

The two-day meeting could play a pivotal part in the destination of the award for Cartier Older Horse as the top four in the standings – Ribchester (166), Ulysses (152), Decorated Knight (128) and Highland Reel (92) – may all head out to California.

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, October 22, 2017:

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Enable 208

Ribchester 166

Winter 164

Ulysses 152

Decorated Knight 128

Roly Poly 128

Barney Roy 116

Churchill 116

Cracksman 108

Hydrangea 104

Cartier Older Horse

Ribchester 166

Ulysses 152

Decorated Knight 128

Highland Reel 92

Cloth Of Stars 88

Bateel 76

Persuasive 72

Aclaim 64

Poet’s Word 60

Zarak 54

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy 116

Churchill 116

Cracksman 108

Harry Angel 100

Thunder Snow 90

Al Wukair 72

Brametot 72

Ice Breeze 68

Capri 66

Caravaggio 64

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Enable 208

Winter 164

Roly Poly 128

Hydrangea 104

Rhododendron 80

Sobetsu 56

Coronet 48

Lady Aurelia 48

Senga 48

Rain Goddess 44

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel 100

Marsha 76

Caravaggio 64

Tasleet 64

Battaash 56

Brando 48

Lady Aurelia 48

The Tin Man 40

Profitable 36

Librisa Breeze 32

Cartier Stayer

Vazirabad 87

Order Of St George 84

Big Orange 72

Stradivarius 60

Ice Breeze 48

Desert Skyline 36

Capri 32

Marmelo 32

Torcedor 32

Dartmouth 24

Polarisation 24

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

U S Navy Flag 80

Beckford 48

Sioux Nation 48

Unfortunately 48

Verbal Dexterity 40

Cardsharp 36

Havana Grey 32

Invincible Army 28

Nebo 28

Rostropovich 24

Seahenge 24

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

Happily 80

Clemmie 56

Laurens 52

Heartache 36

Wild Illusion 34

Different League 32

Magical 32

Nyaleti 28

Polydream 24

September 24