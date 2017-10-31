Class At Kenilworth Today

A top-class Pinnacle Plate, including a host of class speed feature campaigners, heads the Kenilworth card today.

The return to action of top sprinters of the ilk of Tevez, Brutal Force, Attenborough and promising 3yo Ancestry make for some unusually high-quality racing.

The first race is off at 12h55.

The first-timer comments:

JOEY RAMSDEN

Could not be contacted for comment.

MIKE ROBINSON

Race 1 – ELUSIVE ROMANCE (6): Will need the run and the experience.

Race 1 – HEMERO (8): Will need the run and the experience.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH – SNAITH RACING

Race 1 – LATIKA (9), Race 1 – LIGHTNING TRAIL (10) and Race 1 – TWO COLOURS (16): All three will need the run and are expected to be very green on debut.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – PERFECTPROPORTIONS (14): Nice, well bred filly, will need the experience of a run but should run a fair race.

Race 3 – ROMAN FLYER (13): Big, long striding, leggy colt looking for ground. Coming on nicely, so not sure what to expect.

DAN KATZ

Race 1 – SAN ROCHELLE (15): Will need the run.

