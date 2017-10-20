Classic Empire To Coolmore

Classic Empire, the 2016 Eclipse Award-winning Two-Year-Old for owner John Oxley, has been retired from racing and will stand at Coolmore America’s Ashford Stud.

“Unfortunately, we just ran out of time to get him to the Breeders’ Cup Classic,” explained trainer Mark Casse.

“I could never get him completely over his foot abscess and it wasn’t possible to train him the way I needed in order to bring him back at the highest level which is where he deserved to be. He’s an extremely talented horse that can do anything and he overcame a lot of adversity to achieve what he did. I still believe he was the most talented horse of his generation.”

“Classic Empire was an exceptionally talented two-year-old,” said Ashford’s Director of Sales Charlie O’Connor.

“He broke his maiden over 4½ furlongs in early May and ended his juvenile campaign winning a very strong running of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for which he earned a 102 Beyer speed figure. Not only was he the champion two-year-old but he backed it up again this year with a Grade 1 win at three. His brilliance on the track is reinforced with a pedigree full of black type that traces back to Harlan’s Holiday. We couldn’t be more excited to be standing him.”

Leading SA owners Mayfair Speculators have an interest in the colt, who is by PioneerofTheNile out of Sambuca Classica by Cat Thief (Storm Cat)

A fee will be announced at a later date.