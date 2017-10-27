The Jallad Flag Still Flies

Memories of Highlands’ ARCSA Champion stallion of 2001/2002 were revived at Fairview on Friday when Jallad’s evergreen son Villa Del Largo swept to an easy victory against some serious younger opposition in the R110 000 Cradock Place Stakes.

The 1200m contest took on a different complexion with overnight rain forcing a switch from the turf to the polytrack, but the 8yo Justin Snaith-trained Villa Del Largo was in a galloping mood to score his first win in 364 days.

There aren’t too many Jallads running these days! Richard Fourie allowed the Var board-toppers Elusivenchantment and Vous Et Var to slug it out in the home straight, before producing Villa Del Largo with a sustained burst to win going away by 0,75 lengths in a time of 69,49 secs.

A producer of big-hearted horses from 1000m to 3200m, the winner’s great sire Jallad left behind over 60 stakes winners.

His 16 Gr1 winners included the Kannemeyer-trained Horse Of The Year Free My Heart and ill-fated champion Rabiya, as well as Met winner Zebra Crossing, Gold Cup winner Major Bluff, Cape Derby victor Grand Jete and Premier’s Champion Stakes winner The Hangman, amongst others.

He was bred out of the Jaffee owned New Zealand bred South African Champion 3yo filly of 1984, Petrava, who won ten races, including the South African Fillies Guineas, The Paddock Stakes, Cape Fillies Guineas and the Germiston November Handicap.

A R750 000 National Yearling Sale purchase, Villa Del Largo has won 12 races with 29 places from 58 starts for gross stakes of R970 625. Interestingly, he has never won a stakes race but is thrice placed at black-type level. He has been around so long, he actually finished third in the Matchem Stakes to champion miler Capetown Noir – these days a Summerhill stallion.

Bred by Highlands, Villa Del Largo is from Jallad’s penultimate crop and is out of the three-time winner, You Belong To Me (End Sweep).