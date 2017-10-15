A few weeks ago we reported that star SA-bred race filly, Crimson Palace, would be relieved of stud duties and move to upstate New York to retire with her part owners, Dr Alan Miller and his wife.

Dr Miller has kindly been in touch to confirm that Crimson Palace has arrived at her new home and is settling in well. According to Dr Miller ‘The Queen is home!’ He says she is an incredibly sweet horse and has taken it all in very calmly. He was kind enough to share some photos and we thought readers would enjoy them too.

Happy retirement, Crimson Palace!