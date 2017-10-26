Decisions, Decisions, Decisions

An interesting Stipes decision on an objection lodged by Brett Crawford, trainer of the second horse, brought the curtain down on the Durbanville Wednesday meeting, which clawed its way through the afternoon under grey skies.

We were just singing the praises of the improved confidence shown by young Grant Van Niekerk, who has been booting the winners home with regularity in the past few weeks.

But Van Niekerk was once again involved in a bumping match in the eighth race, where his mount Chinkapin carried Corne Orffer and Destiny Duchess out at least six horse widths, before bumping them repeatedly. Orffer was frankly fortunate to stay in the saddle, and it was no surprise to see Brett Crawford march into the Stipes room and the hooter sounded.

The objection was overruled – a real surprise given the repeated interference, the blatant carrying out and the eventual winning margin of only a half length. Van Niekerk got one of his regular involuntary short holidays.

From The Stipes Report:

Approaching the 300m DESTINY DUCHESS (C Orffer) was brushed outwards by CHINKAPIN (G van Niekerk), which shifted out slightly. Approaching the 200m DESTINY DUCHESS (C Orffer) changed stride, shifted inwards and brushed the hindquarters of CHINKAPIN (G van Niekerk). Approaching the 100m CHINKAPIN (G van Niekerk) shifted outwards and brushed DESTINY DUCHESS (C Orffer), which resulted in both horses making contact, and both horses becoming unbalanced for a number of strides. A Member of the Stipendiary Board and Trainer B Crawford called for a race review, and Trainer B Crawford lodged an Objection on the grounds of interference in the straight. The Board after reviewing the patrol films and having regard to the evidence submitted by all parties during the Objection, and consideration given to the distance of 0.50 between the two horses at the finish was satisfied that but for the interference DESTINY DUCHESS would not have finished in front of CHINKAPIN and overruled the Objection. The deposit was refunded.

Jockey G van Niekerk was charged with a contravention Rule 62.2.7 in that as the rider of CHINKAPIN, he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to DESTINY DUCHESS. Jockey G van Niekerk signed an admission of guilt and in view of his record was suspended from riding in races for a period of 10 days.

Joey Ramsden went to races probably expecting a decent day but came away a frustrating four hours later with a handful of second cheques and a disappointing effort by his R6 million yearling, Silver Coin.

The son of Silvano looked well in as he lined up in the MR 80 Handicap over 1200m, but he was always near the rear and hardly improved to finish out of the money and 4 lengths off impressive late dash winner, Bobby Dazzler.

In the previous race, Ramsden had to watch his odds-on favourite Talk Of The Town go down a head to Doublemint. Talk Of The Town is a big horse and should be better at Kenilworth – but Bernard Fayd’herbe deserves all the credit for getting Doublemint home.

Joey had to settle for second cheque again in the sixth where his consistent old boy Juddering Angel found the enthusiastic Silver De Lange too much to handle.