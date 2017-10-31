De Kock First-Timers To Strike This Evening?

The new Turffontein night racing season begins this evening at 17h25 with an eight-race programme.

There are some quality races on offer and the appearance of last term’s Graham Beck Stakes winner Doosra who is having his first run as a 4yo after a four month break, could make for interesting racing.

Find your racecard here

First timer comments:

SCOTT KENNY, JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN and JOE SOMA

Prefer not to comment.

GOKHAN TERZI

Race 1 – VULISTA (3): Well bred, needs further, should be green and not expecting much.

Race 2 – ADRENALINA (2): Quite a nice filly, I have taken time with her as she is immature, the riders that have ridden her have been impressed. I would be more confident if this race was at the Vaal but she should be competitive and is worth including in larger quartets.

PAUL PETER

Race 1 – EMERALD JAGUAR (7): A nice sort, is looking for a bit further but could place.

GARY ALEXANDER

Could not be contacted for comment.

TYRONE ZACKEY

Could not be contacted for comment.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 2 – MAPLE SYRUP (11): She has been showing pleasing work at home but is bred for further – I would not be surprised if she finishes in the first three.

Race 3 – PIETRO MASCAGNI (11): He has been showing pleasing work at home but is bred for further – I would not be surprised if he finishes in the first three.

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 2 – SECRET POTION (14): The distance probably too short – is a talented filly – can be included for places.

PAUL MATCHETT

Could not be contacted for comment.

LEON ERASMUS

Race 3 – KING OF RAP (9): Not a bad horse – if not too green – should give a good account of himself.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.