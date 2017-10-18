Delpech’s Durbanville First

Anthony Delpech breaks new ground at Durbanville today when he rides at the Cape Town course for the first time.

“I have never ridden there in my life before,” says the three-time champion who adds. “I am looking forward to it, particularly now that they have done up the track. I’m told it’s very good.”

He has five mounts for Dean Kannemeyer and also partners Tally-Ho for Mike Robinson in the last but the main purpose of his visit is to renew his association with the highly-regarded Last Winter in the Interbet Handicap.

This well-bred Western Winter four-year-old has won all his three starts, all with Delpech in the irons, and would have been a Guineas contender last season but for suffering a hairline fracture in a freak accident. He has been off for almost three months but would almost certainly have a higher rating than his present 99 had he not been sidelined.

The question is whether he will need the run. “He is doing exceptionally well although he is not a horse who over-exerts himself at home,” answers Dean Kannemeyer.

“I would love to have got a grass gallop into him but unfortunately we can’t do that at the moment and I think he just might need one more run to bring him to peak racing fitness.”

That said, it is hard to go against him particularly with Delpech flying in to take the mount, and his class may just pull him through.

Kannemeyer also runs Cape Speed (who needs further) and Mambo Mime who returned here earlier in the month after being off since the Met. “He had a lot of setbacks but he has come on since his run and I think he will be right there,” says his trainer.

Kannemeyer also mentions Kapen Pride who moves into handicap company in race six after a three-and-a-half Greyville polytrack maiden success and has been installed favourite at 33-10. The Milnerton trainer is always wary of horses running out of the maidens for the first time and says: “It was a very weak maiden although he won it exceptionally well and I think he is improving.”

