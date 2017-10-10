Destined To Score

Winning Local Debuts

Fairview 6th October: A pinnacle stakes topped the bill on Friday’s poly track card and in what proved to be the fastest of the afternoon’s three 1000m races victory went to the Elusive Fort mare ELUSIVENCHANTMENT. Racing for the first time since relocating from KZN, Yvette Bremner’s charge was soon up handy. She ran on strongly at the business end of the race and in what proved to be a real thriller she only got the verdict over the fancied VILLA DEL LARGO by the narrowest of margins.

The faster of the two 1600m races on the card was the maiden plate for 3yo’s and here the 4/1 second favourite RICKETEE made all. A length clear throughout, the son of Sail From Seattle ran on strongly in the short home straight and although the favourite CHRISTIAN ran on well from midfield, he didn’t relinquish an inch of his advantage.

By far the easiest victory on the eight race program was that of BARBARELLA NIGHTS when getting off the mark at the first time of asking in the province in the maiden plate over 1000m. Making his thirteenth racecourse appearance here, the son of Warm White Night was soon at the head of affairs. He was a length and three quarters clear coming off the bend and cruised clear over the final 400m to score by seven.

Titbits

PINK ROCK came from the rear when getting up late to win the novice plate over 1200m

Duck To Water

Greyville 6th October: Four 1400m races got proceedings underway on Friday evening and in what proved to be the fastest of these, a MR61 Handicap, we saw a very comfortable victory for the 32/10 favourite PENULTIMATE. Racing on the poly track for the first time, Sean Tarry’s charge raced in midfield early on. He was ridden to lead 100m out and cruised clear below the distance to beat MASTER SAM (raced handy-led 200m) by three.

The only other distance to stage more than one event was 1600m where surprisingly the faster of the two handicaps was the lowly MR61 affair won by the former Gauteng campaigner HADDINGTON. Another favourite to leave the stalls at good odds (3/1), Louis Goosen’s charge was swiftly guided over from a wide draw by Gunter Wrogemann and raced handy. He put his head in front as they approached the 200m marker and kept on strongly late to hold off the running on DOM SEQUIDOR by a neck.

Race eight on the card was a MR64 Handicap over 2000m and here we saw a smart performance from the lightly raced 3yo ATATURK. Drawn widest of the twelve, the son of Ideal World raced towards the rear early on. He quickened nicely coming off the bend and won well by two and a quarter after striking the front 300m from home.

Titbits

The 4yo KAHULA ran on well from midfield when getting up late to win the MR76 Handicap over 1600m.

Well Played

Turffontein 7th October: Heavy rain fell throughout the afternoon on Saturday and as a result the last two races were abandoned.

The two Gr2 Joburg Spring Challenge events over 1450m topped the bill and in what proved to be the faster of the these (the first to race), the best weighted runner in the field BELLA SONATA landed the spoils. Slow into stride when the gates opened, Gavin Van Zyl’s charge raced tenth of the twelve early on. She quickened well coming off the strip and under a well-judged ride from Keagan De Melo, she got up late to deny the improving MRS O.

The boy’s division of the Gr2 Joburg Spring Challenge over 1450m was won by the easy to back WONDERWALL. Freely available at 21/2 at the off Sean Tarry’s charge led throughout. He was always in command and only having to be pushed out by Lyle Hewitson, won comfortably by two and a quarter.

The faster of the two 1600m maiden plates that opened up proceedings was the boy’s affair (first to be run) won by STAY WITH ME. Sent off second in the betting market at 7/2, Joey Soma’s charge was soon up handy. He quickened well when the favourite HARLAN COUNTY struck the front early in the straight and with the rest some three lengths adrift he got up very late.

Titbits

In an event run in heavy rain throughout, DAWN ASSAULT quickened well in the closing stages when winning the pinnacle stakes over 2600m.

Fair Compensation

Durbanville 7th October: Not surprisingly the fastest of the three 1400m races at the country course on Saturday was the Gr3 Matchem Stakes in which OUR MATE ART registered his third career victory. Easy to back at 10/1 on the off, the Arte Schiller gelding raced prominent throughout, He was ridden to lead 300m out and kept on doggedly in the closing stages of the race to hold off the 3/1 favourite TABLE BAY by a half.

The faster of the two progress plates for 3yo’s over 1200m was the boy’s affair won by KASIMIR. Always handy, the son of Captain Al took up the running 200m out and with the rest well beaten he kept on strongly to beat the determined WOLJAYRINE by a third of a length.

They also ran two races over 1600m and quickest home here was STEEL ROSE in the MR72 Handicap. Beaten less than two and a half lengths by Our Mate Art in a very hot graduation event last time out, Glen Puller’s charge made all. He was always clear and comfortably accounted for the 30/1 shot IN THE JUNGLE by a length and three quarters.

Titbits

MAGICAL WONDERLAND was baulked for a run 400m out before running on strongly to win the girl’s division of the progress plate over 1200m.

Lightly raced SALTORO RIDGE didn’t find the clearest of passages when running on from midfield to finish second in the maiden plate over 1400m.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Fairview (fri)

Race 1: (8) Seattle Affair 15 (NAP*)

Race 2: (1) Junta 10

Race 3: (7) Nicole 8

Race 4: (7) Miracle Bureau 71

Race 5: (3) Just Like Magic 45

Race 6: (2) Captain’s Dove 48

Race 7: (1) Our Destiny 75 (nb)

Race 8: (1) Across The Lake 31

Turffontein (sat)

Race 1: (1) Ossetra 21

Race 2: (1) Always A Lady 35

Race 3: (1) Aerobatic 9

Race 4: (6) Mutawaary 18

Race 5: (9) Lee’s Pick 72

Race 6: (6) Flying Free 58

Race 7: (4) Silver Thursday 39

Race 8: (4) Irish Pride 89

Race 9: (1) Comme-Ci-Comme-Ca 39

Race 10: (12) Beautiful Emmilee 47

Greyville (sun

Race 1: (1) Coral Queen 12 (NAP*)

Race 2: (1) King Kotini 19

Race 3: (1) Diamonds Forever 16

Race 4: (13) The King Of Random 30

Race 5: (13) Inyati 39 (EW)

Race 6: (14) La Suerte De Matar 32

Race 7: (9) Wealthy 82

Race 8: (15) Willowgrange 34

Race 9: (3) Kahula 41

Race 10: (2) Air Salute 21

Top rated winners last week included

Steel Rose won 59/10

Barbarella Nights won 9/2

Tall Mo won 32/10

On The Bounce won 26/10

Goodtime Gal won 2/1

Shifting Gears won 2/1

Lady Val won 16/10

Scrabble won 1/1

Notebook:-

Bella Sonata (G Van Zyl, Gauteng)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Fairview (poly) 6th October

Going Standard

Course Variant:

1000m (3) Elusivenchantment 56,68

1200m (1) Pink Rock 70,30

1300m (1) Captain Marmalade 74,92

1600m (2) Ricketee 96,89

1800m (1) Itsmydarlin 110,62

Greyville (poly) 6th October

Going Standard

Course Variant:

1000m (1) Kingsmead 58,00

1400m (4) Penultimate 83,91

1600m (2) Haddington 97,25

1800m (1) Shifting Gears 110,87

2000m (1) Ataturk 123,10

Turffontein (inner) 7th October

Penetrometer 25 – Going G/Soft

Course Variant: N/A

1450m (2) Bella Sonata 94,28

1600m (2) Stay With Me 103,44

1800m (1) Sylvan On Fire 120,43

2600m (2) Dawn Assault 176,89

Durbanville 7th October

Penetrometer 20 – Going Good

Course Variant:

1000m (1) Trip To Ibiza 59,36

1200m (2) Kasimir 71,85

1400m (3) Our Mate Art 84,06

1600m (2) Steel Rose 96,96