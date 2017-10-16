Duke’s French Gr2 Win

Drakenstein Stud’s resident sire Duke Of Marmalade produced the goods again this weekend when his consistent daughter Traffic Jam led all the way to win the $125,450 Gr2 Prix du Conseil de Paris over 2400m at Chantilly on Sunday.

Trained by Nicolas Clement and ridden by Stéphane Pasquier, the 4yo Traffic Jam is bred on the same Duke Of Marmalade/Sadler’s Wells cross as retired champion Simple Verse and showed smart ability to win well bt a length in a small field, in which she was the only filly.

Japanese bred Akihiro was second, with One Foot In Heaven in third.

A son of Danehill, Cartier Champion Duke Of Marmalade, who is from the same family as champion South African sire Al Mufti, has some exceptionally well bred two-year-olds representing him in 2017-2018, with his first local crop including siblings to the likes of such graded stakes winners as Jeppe’s Reef, Disco Al, Halve The Deficit, Horizon and Gr1 Golden Horseshoe winner Afrikaburn.

His son Marmelo is on track to contest the Gr1 Emirates Melbourne Cup in November.

Watch Traffic Jam’s win below