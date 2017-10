Club Gallops Resume

With racing moving back to Kenilworth on 28 October, Club Gallops will finally resume at Durbanville.

The Country Course will be open for gallops on Thursday, 26 October, for the Philippi Training Centre as well as Private Trainers.

The schedule for November will then be as follows:

Thursday, 2 November 2017 – Milnerton Training Centre

Wednesday, 8 November 2017 – Philippi Training Centre & Private Trainers

Thursday, 16 November 2017 – Milnerton Training Centre

Thursday 23 November 2017 – Philippi Training Centre & Private Trainers

Thursday 30 November 2017 – Milnerton Training Centre