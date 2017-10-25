Following reader enquiries, we have ascertained from Phumelela Executive Director Vee Moodley that a ‘technical issue’ has led to no quartet dividend being declared for the Durbanville seventh race today.
“We are awaiting a scan from the international sources and apologise for the inconvenience,” said Mr Moodley.
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
2 comments on “Newsflash – Durbanville Quartet Dividend”
In plain English,what does,“We are awaiting a scan from the international sources” really really mean?
Quoted as incoming from Vee Moodley.
Dividend of R133-70 came through hours after race.
The payout amount seems in line with expectations – but a press release, in plain english, as you suggest, would be welcomed as a means of maintaining customer confidence.