Durbanville Today – First Timers

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – CHAMPAGNE GRACE (8): Drawn wide, will need the experience and not expecting much.

Race 1 – LITTLE MISS ME (12): Will need the experience.

JOEY RAMSDEN

Race 1 – CLEAR WINTER DAY (9): Could not be contacted.

BRETT CRAWFORD

Race 1 – COHIBA ALLDAY (10): Could not be contacted.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH RACING STABLES

Race 1 – FIVE STAR DRIVE (11): Has not been on the grass and will need this first run desperately.

Race 1 – TEASE (14): Is a very nice type but needs time and a lot further. She could be included in the quartet.

Race 1 – AMAROSA (15) (Reserve Runner): Has not been on the grass and will need this first run desperately.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 1 – MARGOT FONTEYN (16) (Reserve runner): Has not seen the grass like most of the horses in the Cape!

Race 1 – POLLY MAGGOO (17) (Reserve runner): Has not seen the grass like most of the horses in the Cape!

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.