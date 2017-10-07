Durbanville Today – First Timers

DAN KATZ

Race 1 – MOCHA TO GO (1): Shows some pace but will be better for the run.

Race 1 – GREEN BALLERINA (6): Shows some pace but will be better for the run.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – FLOWER OF CARMEL (5): She has come on nicely at home but should need the experience of a race – so not sure what to expect from her first time out.

GLEN KOTZEN

Could not be contacted.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.