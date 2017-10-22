Dynasty Filly Is Trending Alright

“She’s a big galloping filly and there is no doubt that she will be lengths better in six month’s time. I need to chat to my owners but I feel that rather than head for the Cape summer season, we may just go easy on her for now.”

The words of Dean Kannemeyer who spoke to the Sporting Post on his return from the big wedding at Mauritzfontein on Saturday.

Kannemeyer looks to have a stronger string this season than he has had in some years and the Dynasty filly Hashtagyolo underlined the strength of the DKR Summerveld satellite base when she went all the way for a facile win in the R120 000 KZN Fillies Guineas Trial at Greyville on Sunday.

The beautifully-bred daughter of Dynasty had impressed on her Scottsville 1700m at the end of last month, but dropping down to a mile and stepping up in class on Sunday, she showed the expected improvement.

Anthony Delpech had Hashtagyolo quickly out of the stalls in the eleven-strong field and she was never headed, galloping on strongly tight against the inside rail to win by 2 lengths in a time of 97,73 secs.

Duncan Howells’ highly regarded Captain Al filly Fiorella tried her heart out but had no answers and had to settle for second, with the improving Roy’s Riviera staying on for third.

“On her debut she had no pace and came from last to win going away. On Sunday she had all the pace in the world and came out the machine running. That’s a sign of a sensible filly. Anthony (Delpech) kept a decent gallop up front as he didn’t want a sprint in the run for home. I am pleased with her effort,” said Dean Kannemeyer, who stepped out a serious horse in Last Winter at Durbanville last Wednesday.

A R1,1 million National Yearling Sale graduate, the Varsfontein Stud-bred Hashtagyolo races for Bruce le Roux and Tinus Gericke, who were looking for a nicely bred filly who could run. They have found the mark by the looks of it!

A daughter of Dynasty (Fort Wood), the winner is out of the one-time winner My Guiding Star (Jallad).

“She is beautifully bred and we loved her at the sale – she stood out on the page too. I’m pleased for Bruce and Tinus – they had the firepower to buy her and they have a lovely filly on their hands,” said Kannemeyer.