Tarry Looks Ready To Run

SA Champion trainer Sean Tarry has a powerful hand in Saturday’s R2,5 million Emperors Palace Ready To Run Cup to be run over the Turffontein 1400m standside track.

Tarry saddles Gr2 winners Wonderwall and Purple Diamond in a four-pronged attack that includes reserve runner, Visigoth.

The race is restricted to qualifying graduates of the 2016 CTS Ready To Run Sales and the final field of sixteen was decided by a panel appointed by Phumelela.

The winner will bank R1,25 million and stakes are paid all the way down to R30 000 for a tenth placed finish.

R2 500 000 EMPERORS PALACE READY TO RUN CUP (Non-Black Type)

1 14 Wonderwall 60 107 T A *L Hewitson Sean Tarry 2 8 Purple Diamond 60 100 A C Zackey Sean Tarry 3 17 Surcharge 60 96 A P Strydom Stuart Pettigrew 4 3 Puget Sound 60 94 A G Lerena Mike de Kock 5 18 Boatswain (AUS) 60 86 A M Yeni Robbie Sage 6 15 Vicomte 60 86 T A …………… Gavin van Zyl 7 5 Big Bear 60 85 T A S Khumalo Sean Tarry 8 16 Riding Shotgun 60 85 T A C Maujean Gary Alexander 9 10 Alssakhra 60 84 A A Marcus Paul Peter 10 9 Cash Time 60 81 A M V’Rensburg Gary Alexander 11 4 Brave Mary 57.5 106 T A G Wrogemann Paul Matchett 12 12 Takingthepeace 57.5 90 A A Delpech Mike de Kock 13 2 Tammany Hall 57.5 88 A …………… Paul Peter 14 6 Just My Style 57.5 86 BA W Kennedy Gavin van Zyl 15 1 Onamission 57.5 83 BA C Murray Mike de Kock 16 7 Virga 57.5 83 A D Mansour J A Janse van Vuuren 17 13 Ekuseni 60 81 A Reserve 1 Stuart Pettigrew 18 11 Huyssteen (AUS) 60 80 A Reserve 2 Lucky Houdalakis 19 19 Visigoth 60 82 A Reserve 3 Sean Tarry Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (1,2,7,19) (3,17) (4,12,15) (6,14) (8,10) (9,13)