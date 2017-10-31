Tarry Looks Ready To Run

SA Champion trainer Sean Tarry has a powerful hand in Saturday’s R2,5 million Emperors Palace Ready To Run Cup to be run over the Turffontein 1400m standside track.
Tarry saddles Gr2 winners Wonderwall and Purple Diamond in a four-pronged attack that includes reserve runner, Visigoth.
The race is restricted to qualifying graduates of the 2016 CTS Ready To Run Sales and the final field of sixteen was decided by a panel appointed by Phumelela.
The winner will bank R1,25 million and stakes are paid all the way down to R30 000 for a tenth placed finish.
R2 500 000 EMPERORS PALACE READY TO RUN CUP (Non-Black Type)
|1
|14
|Wonderwall
|60
|107
|T A
|*L Hewitson
|Sean Tarry
|2
|8
|Purple Diamond
|60
|100
|A
|C Zackey
|Sean Tarry
|3
|17
|Surcharge
|60
|96
|A
|P Strydom
|Stuart Pettigrew
|4
|3
|Puget Sound
|60
|94
|A
|G Lerena
|Mike de Kock
|5
|18
|Boatswain (AUS)
|60
|86
|A
|M Yeni
|Robbie Sage
|6
|15
|Vicomte
|60
|86
|T A
|……………
|Gavin van Zyl
|7
|5
|Big Bear
|60
|85
|T A
|S Khumalo
|Sean Tarry
|8
|16
|Riding Shotgun
|60
|85
|T A
|C Maujean
|Gary Alexander
|9
|10
|Alssakhra
|60
|84
|A
|A Marcus
|Paul Peter
|10
|9
|Cash Time
|60
|81
|A
|M V’Rensburg
|Gary Alexander
|11
|4
|Brave Mary
|57.5
|106
|T A
|G Wrogemann
|Paul Matchett
|12
|12
|Takingthepeace
|57.5
|90
|A
|A Delpech
|Mike de Kock
|13
|2
|Tammany Hall
|57.5
|88
|A
|……………
|Paul Peter
|14
|6
|Just My Style
|57.5
|86
|BA
|W Kennedy
|Gavin van Zyl
|15
|1
|Onamission
|57.5
|83
|BA
|C Murray
|Mike de Kock
|16
|7
|Virga
|57.5
|83
|A
|D Mansour
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|17
|13
|Ekuseni
|60
|81
|A
|Reserve 1
|Stuart Pettigrew
|18
|11
|Huyssteen (AUS)
|60
|80
|A
|Reserve 2
|Lucky Houdalakis
|19
|19
|Visigoth
|60
|82
|A
|Reserve 3
|Sean Tarry
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(1,2,7,19) (3,17) (4,12,15) (6,14) (8,10) (9,13)