Fairview On Friday 13th

We look forward to another relatively low-key national programme with no feature fare to get excited about this weekend. But let’s try our luck today – if you’re getting out of bed, that is – on the Fairview card. The first race is off at 13h10.

The presence of local polytrack star Gogetthesheriff in a R99 000 Pinnacle Stakes at Fairview today is bound to be a highlight – and the son of Go Deputy has not won in over a year.

The absence of a Greyville Friday evening meeting – choice timing by the programmers given the rain in KZN – gives the Eastern Cape slot pride of place and plenty of competitive racing is once again on the cards.

The well documented exploits of the now 7yo Gogetthesheriff could fill a book for the astute Jacques Strydom and his owner Freddie Van Onselen. The very talented gelding has a concentration issue at the starting stalls but despite getting out slow, ran on well over shorter last time. If Karl Zechner can weave the same magic, the big chestnut could run this lot down – despite his 62kgs. He certainly has the ability.

Former KZN-based Secret Warning has his second run here and his form and rating may not tell the real truth about his chances. The son of Kahal won three on the trot earlier this year and showed some decent ability on the Greyville poly – from a 1 draw he may prove the value at decent odds.

The consistent eleven-time winner Sir Duke continues to produce game efforts and has his 37th start today. One of three hardknocking Trippi progeny in the field, he rates the horse to beat and is perfectly suited to the course and distance.

Yvette Bremner’s Kingvoldt was a very talented and highly thought of youngster in his days with Joey Ramsden but has not quite lived up to expectations. His recent form is probably not good enough to suggest that he could

Justin Snaith’s Razed In Black seldom runs an off colour race and has maintained a good streak of earning form between 1300m and a mile recently. He enjoys a nice swing at the weights with Stratocruiser and if ridden with patience and from off them is a horse who could surprise.

Our Icon has done superbly well since relocating here at the end of 2016, but he has been slightly off the boil at his last two starts. This talented son of Dynasty is an eight-time winner from 21 starts and with regular pilot Greg Cheyne back could revive his fortunes – but it won’t be easy on joint topweight of 62kgs and from a wide gate.

Miracle Bureau is the second of the Tara Laing duo. A course-and-distance winner of one of his six Fairview starts, he has pulled a wide draw but will enjoy the extra after being outpaced over 1200m at his last start. Whether he is good enough to hold his stablemate Sir Duke is doubtful – and he also has to cope with a 2kg turnaround with Razed In Black for a 1,25 length course and defeat three runs back.

The 6yo Afrikaburn has matured into a fairly consistent sort – even if he never fulfilled the promise he showed as a 2yo. The son of Trippi enjoys the polytrack and showed serious resolve last time to chase Eternal Jet home over the mile.

Jockey Jarryd Penny rode an innovative race on Duncan McKenzie’s Stratocruiser to win over the poly mile last time out and the underrated rider takes the reins again. In that MR 97 Handicap Penny burgled it with a catch-me-if-you-can ride unequalled in recent times. Technically Stratocruiser should enjoy the drop in trip and it is worth noting that he beat subsequent winner Stormy Eclipse there – even though he was stopping.

Rahvar found the 1000m too hot to handle last time out and did well to hang in for just under 3 lengths off the very talented Elusivenchantment. He will enjoy the extra but is not favoured by the weight terms of this race and could battle against the more accomplished campaigners.

The 7yo I Will Be ran a fair race behind Lord Windermere last time but this is a lot stronger.

Second of the Corne Spies’ duo, One Away won his last jump over 33 weeks back and he could well need the run. He is also not well in on these weight terms and may be looking at handicap company next time.

A tricky race. The reliability lies with Sir Duke, who could well register his 12th win. The unknown and possible improver is Secret Warning. The unpredictable is Gogetthesheriff. Then Our Icon cannot be left out and Razed In Black is very consistent.