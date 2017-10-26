De Kock To Strike Again

The Mike de Kock yard has been spot-on with their assessments of their first-timers in recent months. Don’t miss the bus today!

JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN

CORNE SPIES

LEON ERASMUS

Race 1 – BYTRIX (9): A very decent sort and I am expecting a reasonable run.

ROY MAGNER

MIKE AZZIE

Race 2 – TRIPLE IT (14): Might be scratched – please check the card changes.

Race 3 – LEOPARD CREEK (10): Quite speedy but might just need it – could run into the money.

MATTHEW DE KOCK

Race 3 – JAZAALAH (8): She has been showing lots of speed at home and if not too green should be in the money.

TYRONE ZACKEY

