The Mike de Kock yard has been spot-on with their assessments of their first-timers in recent months. Don’t miss the bus today!
JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN
Prefers not to comment.
CORNE SPIES
Could not be contacted for comment.
LEON ERASMUS
Race 1 – BYTRIX (9): A very decent sort and I am expecting a reasonable run.
ROY MAGNER
Could not be contacted for comment.
MIKE AZZIE
Race 2 – TRIPLE IT (14): Might be scratched – please check the card changes.
Race 3 – LEOPARD CREEK (10): Quite speedy but might just need it – could run into the money.
MATTHEW DE KOCK
Race 3 – JAZAALAH (8): She has been showing lots of speed at home and if not too green should be in the money.
TYRONE ZACKEY
Could not be contacted for comment.
Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
2 comments on “De Kock To Strike Again”
lots of speed at home if not green in the money ha
Please elaborate Leonie