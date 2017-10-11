Durbanville Today – Joey Worried About Draw

ANDRE NEL

Prefers not to comment.

JOEY RAMSDEN

Race 1 – TALK OF THE TOWN (14): Lovely horse but looks a tricky draw.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 3 – POLLY MAGGOO (12): No gallops and will need the run.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 3 – ROYAL KISS (13): Coming on nicely but should be green and looking for ground.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.