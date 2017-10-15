Greyville – Zero Percent Chance Of Rain Today

After Tuesday’s mini-cyclone the Greyville polytrack is ready for racing today.

The first is off at 12h00.

Note the Quartet Maxipool on the tenth race at 17h15 – Net Carryover R63,668 – the estimated pool is R500 000.

Here are the first-timer comments:

WAYNE BADENHORST

Race 2 – CAL’S WAVE (7): Will be green and should come on from the experience.

DENNIS DRIER

Race 2 – COLD PLAY (8): Will need the run.

YOGAS GOVENDER

Race 3 – ALL I HAVE (9): A little filly, this will be an educational run, has a bad draw, will need a touch further, shows some pace and hoping the race goes her way for her to be a bit competitive.

CRAIG EUDEY

Race 3 – GLIDING HOME (10): Not a big filly – probably will be a bit green and prefer a bit further but is showing some quite nice work.

PAUL GADSBY

Race 3 – VESPER (12): She will need a run or two.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.