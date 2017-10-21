Eye On De Kock Again Today

JOE SOMA and JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 1 – ALSHIBAA (4): Showing good work at home but I am expecting him to come on from this run. In saying that, I would not be surprised to see him finish in the money.

Race 2 – SHUFOOG (11): She seems like a very fast filly and if not too green – I am expecting a good run.

CANDICE DAWSON

Race 1 – DÁRRIVEE (6): He has done everything right thus far and shown nice work at home. He is not fully wound up and could be a bit green. I am hoping he runs a nice race.

GARY ALEXANDER

Race 2 – ANDIAMO (5): A nice filly, well related but might still just need it.

ROBBIE SAGE

Race 2 – PERFECT WORD (10): Will need the experience.

