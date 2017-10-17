Home » Racing & Sport » Follow De Kock Again

Follow De Kock Again

Straight from the horse's mouth - Vaal Today

JOE SOMA, SEAN TARRY, ALEC LAIRD and ERICO VERDONESE

CORNE SPIES

Race 1 – MENDOZA STRIKE (3): Will more than likely be very green.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 1 – AFDEEK (8): Showing nice work at home and I am expecting him to be in the money.

CLINTON BINDA

Race 1 – EMPEROR’S PRIZE (10): Will need the run.

