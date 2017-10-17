JOE SOMA, SEAN TARRY, ALEC LAIRD and ERICO VERDONESE
– Prefer not to comment.
CORNE SPIES
Race 1 – MENDOZA STRIKE (3): Will more than likely be very green.
MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK
Race 1 – AFDEEK (8): Showing nice work at home and I am expecting him to be in the money.
CLINTON BINDA
Race 1 – EMPEROR’S PRIZE (10): Will need the run.
One comment on “Follow De Kock Again”
Another nice De Kock first-timer comment. Afdeek ran second, paid R2-40 place