Flamingo Park racing has been delayed due to an issue with camera placement and cabling.
Runners engaged in the first race have been returned from the start to their saddling boxes.
One wonders why pre-testing is not carried out to prevent these occurrences?
One comment on “Flamingo Delayed”
Flamingo Park camera debacle is yet another example of the total inability to run racing to time in this country. Sheer amateurism, we must be a laughing stock worldwide. It’s a pity that Tellytrack presenters and commentators always look for excuses, rather then telling it like it is. How many times do we have to be told that it gives us more time to get our bets on!