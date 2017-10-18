Home » Racing & Sport » Failed To Ride Horse Out – 7 Days Suspension

Failed To Ride Horse Out – 7 Days Suspension

National Horseracing AuthorityThe National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an inquiry held in Johannesburg on Wednesday 18 October 2017, Jockey Heavalon van der Hoven was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.3.

This arose in that he failed to ride the horse SPICE QUEEN out to the end of Race 6 run at the Vaal Racecourse on 12 October 2017, thereby prejudicing his chances of obtaining the outright fourth place, instead of dead-heating for this position.

Jockey van der Hoven pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Inquiry Board imposed a penalty of a suspension from riding in races for a period of 7 days.

Jockey van der Hoven has the right of appeal against the penalty imposed.

