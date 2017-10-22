Frankel’s European Gr1 First

A son of the legendary Frankel, Cracksman earned a first Group 1 triumph in Europe for his sire in the contest in which his father ended his 14-race unbeaten career.

The runaway success of Cracksman in the Qipco Champion Stakes on Saturday, the race in which Frankel had rounded off his immaculate career five years previously, set the seal on what has been a spectacular start to his sire’s second vocation.

The complaint that he had hitherto produced just the one elite winner – Soul Stirring in Japan – had been made to seem no more than an impatient quibble when set against a tally of 20 black-type winners already, with his second crop still making their way as juveniles.

He was many people’s idea of this year’s Arc winner and Cracksman became many more people’s idea of next year’s Arc winner after he produced a stupendous performance to land the Saturday feature.

Sidestepping Chantilly did not prevent trainer John Gosden and jockey Frankie Dettori landing another win in Europe’s richest race with the brilliant Enable, but they now know when the filly goes for the double at Longchamp next October her main adversary could be within her own stable.

Taken to the front over two furlongs out, he grabbed the ground and powered clear, spreadeagling his helpless opponents to take the £1.3 million prize from Poet’s Word with Highland Reel a neck back in third.

Owner Anthony Oppenheimer enjoyed plenty of highs two years ago with Golden Horn a Derby and Arc winner, but Cracksman left him stunned by the fashion in which he executed his victory.

