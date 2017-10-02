Frankie Tops Arc Charts

Frankie Dettori, who rode Edict Of Nantes to victory in this year’s’ Investec Cape Derby at Kenilworth, won a record fifth Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on the John Gosden-trained Enable in Chantilly on Sunday.

The 3yo Enable, sent off the 10-11 favourite, led for most of Europe’s richest horse race to secure Dettori and Gosden their second Arc win in three years.

Cloth of Stars (25-1), ridden by jockey Mickael Barzalona and trained by Andre Fabre, was second.

Third-favourite Ulysses (9-1), trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Jim Crowley, came third.

The victory capped a memorable season for Enable, in which she secured five consecutive Group One victories – in the Epsom Oaks, the Irish Oaks, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Yorkshire Oaks.

Winning trainer John Gosden, who also won with Golden Horn two years ago, told BBC Sport: “She’s very special and she was well positioned by Frankie in order to show her sheer class and brilliance.

“It’s all about the filly and the owner-breeder Prince Khalid [Abdullah]. He bred the mother and for his farm to produce something like this is exciting for us all.

“I think it would be wrong to run her again this year. I think to go to the Breeders’ Cup would be wrong, too hard on the filly.

“If she’s in great form we should consider next year. Maybe it would be wonderful to go to the opening of the new Longchamp and try to do it again.”

Dettori also won it in 1995, 2001, 2002 and 2015 to become the all-time Arc champion jockey.

Bred by Juddmonte Farms, Enable is owned Prince Khaled Abdullah. She is a daughter of Nathaniel out of the Sadler’s Wells mare, Concentric.