Wonder Winx!

The Japan Cup could be next for the Australian wonder mare Winx who galloped her way into the history books with a thrilling victory in the Gr1 Ladbrokes Cox Plate at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

Registering her third success in the weight-for-age championship of her home country, Winx made it Gr1 win number 15 and extended her unbeaten sequence to 22.

Chris Waller’s magnificent daughter of Street Cry took her place alongside three-time Cox Plate winner Kingston Town after she was pressed all the way to the line by the gallant Humidor.

The victory also elevated the six-year-old to the top of Australia’s list of all-time Stakes earners with more than A$15.5 million now in the bank.

Regular pilot Hugh Bowman said Winx’s place in racing folklore was now assured.

“I’m lost for words, she’s just made history,” Bowman said.

“I was born the year Kingston Town won his first Cox Plate and to think that she’s emulated the great, it’s incredible.

“We are in the presence of greatness and she will be recognised as one of the greatest horses to have graced the Australian turf.”