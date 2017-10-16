Abashiri Tops Summer Cup Betting

The 2016 SA Triple Crown winner Abashiri, who returned from a ten month lay-off at Turffontein on Saturday, has been chalked up favourite for the R2,5 million Sansui Summer Cup to be run at Turffontein on 25 November.
Abashiri ran on well for second behind end-to-end winner Brazuca in a mile Pinnacle Stakes.
Latest Betting on Hollywoodbets
5-1 Abashiri
10-1 Nother Russia
25-2 Hermoso Mundo
Key dates for the Summer Cup:
Second Entries close at 11h00 on Monday 30 October 2017
Weights published on Monday 30 October 2017
Final Entries close at 11h00 on Monday 13 November 2017
Declarations are due by 11h00 on Tuesday 14 November 2017
Final Field on Tuesday 14 November 2017
Draws announced on Wednesday 15 November 2017