Abashiri Tops Summer Cup Betting

The 2016 SA Triple Crown winner Abashiri, who returned from a ten month lay-off at Turffontein on Saturday, has been chalked up favourite for the R2,5 million Sansui Summer Cup to be run at Turffontein on 25 November.

Abashiri ran on well for second behind end-to-end winner Brazuca in a mile Pinnacle Stakes.

Latest Betting on Hollywoodbets

5-1 Abashiri

10-1 Nother Russia

25-2 Hermoso Mundo

Key dates for the Summer Cup:

Second Entries close at 11h00 on Monday 30 October 2017

Weights published on Monday 30 October 2017

Final Entries close at 11h00 on Monday 13 November 2017

Declarations are due by 11h00 on Tuesday 14 November 2017

Final Field on Tuesday 14 November 2017

Draws announced on Wednesday 15 November 2017