The Stars Come Out

A possible mouthwatering clash between Candice Bass-Robinson’s unbeaten What A Winter filly Magical Wonderland and Dynasty’s champion daughter Lady In Black is set to be a highlight of the opening day of the Cape Summer Season at Kenilworth on 28 October.

Known for ages as the Choice Carriers Fillies Championship, and sponsored by one of South Africa’s leading equine carriers, the R400 000 Gr2 Cape Fillies Championship has attracted a superb entry of thirty fairer sex 3yo’s and Dennis Drier will be looking to make an early Fillies Guineas claim with the Gr1 Thekwini Stakes winner, Lady In Black, who is set to have her baptism of fire on a left-handed track.

Unbeaten in three starts and already carrying Equus champion status, Lady In Black could take on the local star Magical Wonderland, who made short work under of a decent Progress Plate field under top weight on her 3yo debut at Durbanville a week ago. But the race doesn’t end there!

R400 000 1400m (Turf / Winter) CAPE FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP (Grade 2)

6 Angel’s Trumpet Justin Snaith 96 24 Aurelia Cotta Sean Tarry 88 2 Champenois Dennis Drier 86 20 Desert Rhythm Sean Tarry 96 4 Double Black Candice Bass-Robinson 80 14 Elusive Heart Glen Kotzen 93 5 Freedom Charter Candice Bass-Robinson 83 8 Fresnaye Joey Ramsden 85 18 Intothelimelight (AUS) Candice Bass-Robinson 80 1 It Is What It Is Mike Stewart 79 25 Lady In Black Dennis Drier 102 16 Love Supreme Brett Crawford 82 9 Magical Wonderland Candice Bass-Robinson 100 21 Mara Dean Kannemeyer 88 17 Meryl Dean Kannemeyer 96 22 Merysagos Justin Snaith 86 27 Midnight Moonlight C J Burger/R van Reenen 85 10 Miss Katalin Justin Snaith 87 15 Mohallela (AUS) Mike de Kock 85 19 Oh Susanna (AUS) Justin Snaith 92 28 Ontenderhooks Candice Bass-Robinson 83 23 Princess Peach Glen Kotzen 98 29 Rings And Things Candice Bass-Robinson 85 11 Rose In Bloom Joey Ramsden 92 12 Silver Thursday Mike de Kock 91 26 Snowdance Justin Snaith 93 13 Still I Rise (AUS) Joey Ramsden 82 3 Too Phat To Fly Glen Kotzen 92 30 Tsessebe Dennis Drier 93 7 Wings Of Honor Glen Kotzen 75 (30)