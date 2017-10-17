Can Gavin Make It Three On The Trot?

The Australian-bred New Predator is out to defend his R1 million Gr2 Charity Mile title and is one of 35 entries for the Turffontein charity showpiece on 4 November.
Gavin Lerena rode the jackpot on a memorable weather hampered Saturday in 2016 when he produced a peach of a ride to get the Johan Janse Van Vuuren-trained galloper home. Lerena won the race in 2015 on Bouclette Top for Alec Laird.
With Secret Captain now in the care of Mike de Kock, the only out-of-province representation is courtesy of Gavin Van Zyl, Dennis Bosch and Louis Goosen.
The final field will be announced on 25 October.
R1 000 000 1600m (Turf) EMPERORS PALACE CHARITY MILE (Grade 2)
|8
|Al Fahad (AUS)
|Mike de Kock
|89
|20
|Arctica
|M G Azzie/A A Azzie
|97
|30
|Bella Sonata
|Gavin van Zyl
|103
|1
|Bezanova
|Alec Laird
|96
|27
|Brazuca (AUS)
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|107
|13
|Classify
|Dorrie Sham
|95
|10
|Coral Fever
|Robbie Sage
|93
|3
|Count Tassilo
|Sean Tarry
|90
|9
|Cutting Edge
|Dennis Bosch
|90
|29
|Dan The Lad
|Paul Matchett
|86
|28
|Doing It For Dan
|Louis Goosen
|92
|26
|Donny G
|Sean Tarry
|90
|6
|Doosra
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|96
|17
|Elevated
|Mike de Kock
|88
|31
|Finchatton
|Sean Tarry
|101
|19
|Forest Fox
|Paul Peter
|94
|12
|French Navy
|Sean Tarry
|108
|24
|Go Direct
|Geoff Woodruff
|95
|14
|Hat Puntano (ARG)
|M G Azzie/A A Azzie
|113
|35
|Hermoso Mundo
|Weiho Marwing
|100
|22
|Irish Pride
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|98
|18
|Jiffy
|Erico Verdonese
|100
|16
|Kilauea
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|96
|23
|Kilrain
|Mike de Kock
|89
|34
|Mac De Lago (AUS)
|Weiho Marwing
|104
|25
|Matador Man
|Sean Tarry
|112
|5
|New Predator (AUS)
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|113
|21
|Samurai Blade (AUS)
|Sean Tarry
|95
|32
|Secret Captain
|Mike de Kock
|86
|4
|She’s A Giver
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|104
|2
|Social Order
|Sean Tarry
|86
|15
|Tahini
|Sean Tarry
|100
|7
|The Elmo Effect
|Gary Alexander
|93
|33
|Tilbury Fort
|Sean Tarry
|97
|11
|Top Shot
|Gary Alexander
|91
|(35)