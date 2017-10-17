Can Gavin Make It Three On The Trot?

The Australian-bred New Predator is out to defend his R1 million Gr2 Charity Mile title and is one of 35 entries for the Turffontein charity showpiece on 4 November.

Gavin Lerena rode the jackpot on a memorable weather hampered Saturday in 2016 when he produced a peach of a ride to get the Johan Janse Van Vuuren-trained galloper home. Lerena won the race in 2015 on Bouclette Top for Alec Laird.

With Secret Captain now in the care of Mike de Kock, the only out-of-province representation is courtesy of Gavin Van Zyl, Dennis Bosch and Louis Goosen.

The final field will be announced on 25 October.

R1 000 000 1600m (Turf) EMPERORS PALACE CHARITY MILE (Grade 2)

8 Al Fahad (AUS) Mike de Kock 89 20 Arctica M G Azzie/A A Azzie 97 30 Bella Sonata Gavin van Zyl 103 1 Bezanova Alec Laird 96 27 Brazuca (AUS) J A Janse van Vuuren 107 13 Classify Dorrie Sham 95 10 Coral Fever Robbie Sage 93 3 Count Tassilo Sean Tarry 90 9 Cutting Edge Dennis Bosch 90 29 Dan The Lad Paul Matchett 86 28 Doing It For Dan Louis Goosen 92 26 Donny G Sean Tarry 90 6 Doosra J A Janse van Vuuren 96 17 Elevated Mike de Kock 88 31 Finchatton Sean Tarry 101 19 Forest Fox Paul Peter 94 12 French Navy Sean Tarry 108 24 Go Direct Geoff Woodruff 95 14 Hat Puntano (ARG) M G Azzie/A A Azzie 113 35 Hermoso Mundo Weiho Marwing 100 22 Irish Pride J A Janse van Vuuren 98 18 Jiffy Erico Verdonese 100 16 Kilauea J A Janse van Vuuren 96 23 Kilrain Mike de Kock 89 34 Mac De Lago (AUS) Weiho Marwing 104 25 Matador Man Sean Tarry 112 5 New Predator (AUS) J A Janse van Vuuren 113 21 Samurai Blade (AUS) Sean Tarry 95 32 Secret Captain Mike de Kock 86 4 She’s A Giver J A Janse van Vuuren 104 2 Social Order Sean Tarry 86 15 Tahini Sean Tarry 100 7 The Elmo Effect Gary Alexander 93 33 Tilbury Fort Sean Tarry 97 11 Top Shot Gary Alexander 91 (35)