Can Gavin Make It Three On The Trot?

Final field announced on 25 October

The Australian-bred New Predator is out to defend his R1 million Gr2 Charity Mile title and is one of 35 entries for the Turffontein charity showpiece on 4 November.

Gavin wins the Charity Mile on New Predator
Gavin Lerena rode the jackpot on a memorable weather hampered Saturday in 2016 when he produced a peach of a ride to get the Johan Janse Van Vuuren-trained galloper home. Lerena won the race in 2015 on Bouclette Top for Alec Laird.
With Secret Captain now in the care of Mike de Kock, the only out-of-province representation is courtesy of Gavin Van Zyl, Dennis Bosch and Louis Goosen.
R1 000 000 1600m (Turf) EMPERORS PALACE CHARITY MILE (Grade 2)
8 Al Fahad (AUS) Mike de Kock 89
20 Arctica M G Azzie/A A Azzie 97
30 Bella Sonata Gavin van Zyl 103
1 Bezanova Alec Laird 96
27 Brazuca (AUS) J A Janse van Vuuren 107
13 Classify Dorrie Sham 95
10 Coral Fever Robbie Sage 93
3 Count Tassilo Sean Tarry 90
9 Cutting Edge Dennis Bosch 90
29 Dan The Lad Paul Matchett 86
28 Doing It For Dan Louis Goosen 92
26 Donny G Sean Tarry 90
6 Doosra J A Janse van Vuuren 96
17 Elevated Mike de Kock 88
31 Finchatton Sean Tarry 101
19 Forest Fox Paul Peter 94
12 French Navy Sean Tarry 108
24 Go Direct Geoff Woodruff 95
14 Hat Puntano (ARG) M G Azzie/A A Azzie 113
35 Hermoso Mundo Weiho Marwing 100
22 Irish Pride J A Janse van Vuuren 98
18 Jiffy Erico Verdonese 100
16 Kilauea J A Janse van Vuuren 96
23 Kilrain Mike de Kock 89
34 Mac De Lago (AUS) Weiho Marwing 104
25 Matador Man Sean Tarry 112
5 New Predator (AUS) J A Janse van Vuuren 113
21 Samurai Blade (AUS) Sean Tarry 95
32 Secret Captain Mike de Kock 86
4 She’s A Giver J A Janse van Vuuren 104
2 Social Order Sean Tarry 86
15 Tahini Sean Tarry 100
7 The Elmo Effect Gary Alexander 93
33 Tilbury Fort Sean Tarry 97
11 Top Shot Gary Alexander 91
(35)
