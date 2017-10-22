In The Hat For Charity

Last year’s winner New Predator and Argentinian import Hat Puntano have been given top weight of 61kg for the R1-million Gr2 Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile to be run at Turffontein on Saturday 4 November.

The Johan Janse van Vuuren-trained New Predator is a five-time winner who ended last season with a third in the Mercury Sprint at Greyville and made a promising seasonal comeback, when drifting in the betting and finishing fourth behind Wonderwall in the Joburg Spring Challenge. He carried 58.5kg when winning as a four-year-old last year. New Predator has drawn well at No 5. New Predator has already accepted to run.

Hat Puntano, who won Classics in Argentina before coming to South Africa, was making his local debut and jockey Piere Strydom felt something amiss and did not ride him out all the way to the finish in a 1450m Pinnacle race last month. The Mike and Adam Azzie-trained import is drawn at No 14 of the 35 entries.

Only 16 horses will run with declarations due on Tuesday 24 October. The final field will be announced later that day.

Gr2 PEERMONT EMPERORS PALACE CHARITY MILE

14 Hat Puntano (ARG) (4C) 61 113 A M G Azzie/A A Azzie 5 New Predator (AUS) Accepted (5H) 61 113 BA J A Janse van Vuuren 25 Matador Man (4G) 60.5 112 A Sean Tarry 12 French Navy (6G) 58.5 108 AT Sean Tarry 27 Brazuca (AUS) (5H) 58 107 A J A Janse van Vuuren 34 Mac De Lago (AUS) (6G) 56.5 104 CAT Weiho Marwing 4 She’s A Giver (4F) 56.5 104 A J A Janse van Vuuren 30 Bella Sonata (5M) 56 103 AT Gavin van Zyl 31 Finchatton (6G) 55 101 BAT Sean Tarry 35 Hermoso Mundo (5G) 54.5 100 A Weiho Marwing 18 Jiffy (4G) 54.5 100 AT Erico Verdonese 15 Tahini (5M) 54.5 100 A Sean Tarry 22 Irish Pride Accepted (5G) 53.5 98 A J A Janse van Vuuren 20 Arctica (5G) 53 97 BA M G Azzie/A A Azzie 33 Tilbury Fort (4C) 53 97 AT Sean Tarry 1 Bezanova Accepted (7G) 52.5 96 BA Alec Laird 6 Doosra (4G) 52.5 96 A J A Janse van Vuuren 16 Kilauea (5M) 52.5 96 BA J A Janse van Vuuren 13 Classify (6G) 52 95 A Dorrie Sham 24 Go Direct (5G) 52 95 A Geoff Woodruff 21 Samurai Blade (AUS) (5G) 52 95 AT Sean Tarry 19 Forest Fox (6G) 51.5 94 A Paul Peter 10 Coral Fever (5G) 51 93 A Robbie Sage 7 The Elmo Effect (6G) 51 93 BA Gary Alexander 28 Doing It For Dan (6G) 50.5 92 AT Louis Goosen 11 Top Shot (6G) 50 91 AT Gary Alexander 3 Count Tassilo (5G) 49.5 90 AT Sean Tarry 9 Cutting Edge (5G) 49.5 90 AT Dennis Bosch 26 Donny G (5G) 49.5 90 A Sean Tarry 8 Al Fahad (AUS) (4G) 49 89 A Mike de Kock 23 Kilrain (6G) 49 89 A Mike de Kock 17 Elevated (4G) 48.5 88 A Mike de Kock 29 Dan The Lad (4G) 47.5 86 A Paul Matchett 32 Secret Captain (4G) 47.5 86 A Mike de Kock 2 Social Order (4G) 47.5 86 A Sean Tarry (35)