In The Hat For Charity

Last year’s winner New Predator and Argentinian import Hat Puntano have been given top weight of 61kg for the R1-million Gr2 Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile to be run at Turffontein on Saturday 4 November.
The Johan Janse van Vuuren-trained New Predator is a five-time winner who ended last season with a third in the Mercury Sprint at Greyville and made a promising seasonal comeback, when drifting in the betting and finishing fourth behind Wonderwall in the Joburg Spring Challenge. He carried 58.5kg when winning as a four-year-old last year. New Predator has drawn well at No 5. New Predator has already accepted to run.
Hat Puntano, who won Classics in Argentina before coming to South Africa, was making his local debut and jockey Piere Strydom felt something amiss and did not ride him out all the way to the finish in a 1450m Pinnacle race last month. The Mike and Adam Azzie-trained import is drawn at No 14 of the 35 entries.
Only 16 horses will run with declarations due on Tuesday 24 October. The final field will be announced later that day.
Gr2 PEERMONT EMPERORS PALACE CHARITY MILE
|14
|Hat Puntano (ARG)
|(4C)
|61
|113
|A
|M G Azzie/A A Azzie
|5
|New Predator (AUS)
|Accepted
|(5H)
|61
|113
|BA
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|25
|Matador Man
|(4G)
|60.5
|112
|A
|Sean Tarry
|12
|French Navy
|(6G)
|58.5
|108
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|27
|Brazuca (AUS)
|(5H)
|58
|107
|A
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|34
|Mac De Lago (AUS)
|(6G)
|56.5
|104
|CAT
|Weiho Marwing
|4
|She’s A Giver
|(4F)
|56.5
|104
|A
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|30
|Bella Sonata
|(5M)
|56
|103
|AT
|Gavin van Zyl
|31
|Finchatton
|(6G)
|55
|101
|BAT
|Sean Tarry
|35
|Hermoso Mundo
|(5G)
|54.5
|100
|A
|Weiho Marwing
|18
|Jiffy
|(4G)
|54.5
|100
|AT
|Erico Verdonese
|15
|Tahini
|(5M)
|54.5
|100
|A
|Sean Tarry
|22
|Irish Pride
|Accepted
|(5G)
|53.5
|98
|A
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|20
|Arctica
|(5G)
|53
|97
|BA
|M G Azzie/A A Azzie
|33
|Tilbury Fort
|(4C)
|53
|97
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|1
|Bezanova
|Accepted
|(7G)
|52.5
|96
|BA
|Alec Laird
|6
|Doosra
|(4G)
|52.5
|96
|A
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|16
|Kilauea
|(5M)
|52.5
|96
|BA
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|13
|Classify
|(6G)
|52
|95
|A
|Dorrie Sham
|24
|Go Direct
|(5G)
|52
|95
|A
|Geoff Woodruff
|21
|Samurai Blade (AUS)
|(5G)
|52
|95
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|19
|Forest Fox
|(6G)
|51.5
|94
|A
|Paul Peter
|10
|Coral Fever
|(5G)
|51
|93
|A
|Robbie Sage
|7
|The Elmo Effect
|(6G)
|51
|93
|BA
|Gary Alexander
|28
|Doing It For Dan
|(6G)
|50.5
|92
|AT
|Louis Goosen
|11
|Top Shot
|(6G)
|50
|91
|AT
|Gary Alexander
|3
|Count Tassilo
|(5G)
|49.5
|90
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|9
|Cutting Edge
|(5G)
|49.5
|90
|AT
|Dennis Bosch
|26
|Donny G
|(5G)
|49.5
|90
|A
|Sean Tarry
|8
|Al Fahad (AUS)
|(4G)
|49
|89
|A
|Mike de Kock
|23
|Kilrain
|(6G)
|49
|89
|A
|Mike de Kock
|17
|Elevated
|(4G)
|48.5
|88
|A
|Mike de Kock
|29
|Dan The Lad
|(4G)
|47.5
|86
|A
|Paul Matchett
|32
|Secret Captain
|(4G)
|47.5
|86
|A
|Mike de Kock
|2
|Social Order
|(4G)
|47.5
|86
|A
|Sean Tarry
|(35)