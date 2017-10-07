What’s New Today?

The high-class 2016 Charity Mile winner New Predator looks to go close in the hands of the in-form Gavin Lerena when he takes on eight rivals in the R400 000 Gr2 Joburg Spring Challenge on the Turffontein inside track today.

As is the profile of many of the class runners all over the country this weekend, the 5yo entire returns from a rest and this could throw the formbook upside down.

New Predator hasn’t seen action since running a commendable third behind KZN Champion Sprinter Bull Valley in the Gr1 Mercury Sprint some 12 weeks ago but is a horse who runs well fresh. On his best performances, he should just about win this.

Azzie hotshot Will Pays is in prime form and as a winner of 2 of his last 3 starts, the son of Imperial Stride is a serious threat from the 1 gate. His victory when running on strongly to beat Angel’s Power over 200m shorter in the Gr3 Spring Spree Stakes last time out was eyecatching. Include in all bets!

Matador Man has not raced since running on very well for third behind Sail South in the Champions Cup at the end of last season. The son of Toreador is very capable but could be run off his feet at this track.

The Judpot filly Bi Pot comes off a 14 week rest since going unplaced behind champion Bela-Bela in the Garden Province Stakes. The daughter of Judpot is using this as a pipe opener and can be watched over further later on in the season.

Finchatton is the second of the Tarry runners and looks comprehensively held by Will Pays on their Spring Spree clash.

The now 7yo Bezanova has his first run in 46 weeks since a smart win in the Victory Moon Stakes. He is bound to need the run.

Wonderwall has not raced since a well beaten third behind the highly regarded Mustaaqeem in the SA Nursery. The son of Quuerari only has his fifth start but has shown enough to be a lurker with just 51kgs on his back.

Mike de Kock’s Mujallad is another promising 3yo who comes off a rest after running a cracking 3 lengths off Eyes Wide Open in the Gr1 Premiers Champion Stakes. He won 2 of his 6 starts prior to that and looks progressive.

Gr3 Jubilee Handicap winner Coral Fever has plenty to do at the weights but is very consistent and versatile.

All told, it looks a match between New Predator and Will Pays. Watch the promising 3yo’s at the bottom of the weights for a possible surprise.