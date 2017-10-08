Tarry Top Two In The Wet

Sean Tarry’s lightly raced 3yo Wonderwall utilised a dramatic Turffontein backdrop of thunderstorms and rain to announce his arrival in the big time. The son of Querari went all the way to score an impressive victory in the R400 000 Gr2 Joburg Spring Challenge.

Lyle Hewitson rode a well judged race on the winner and cemented his position at the top of the SA Jockey log when he showed plenty of confidence taking the 3yo up to lead from the break – a brave move on the testing surface, given the colt’s 22 week break from racing.

The pair never looked like getting beaten and even found another wind late when the challenge came from stablemate Finchatton.

The tongue-tie and a top ride looked to have done the trick as Wonderwall galloped on resolutely to win by 2,25 lengths in a time of 94,77 secs.

Tarry saddled the top two as his longshot Finchatton held second ahead of Spring Spree winner Will Pays and the fancied New Predator, who never got a shout in.

Ironically the most fancied of the Tarry trio, Matador Man, finished well downfield.

Maine Chance Farms owned Bella Sonata, the winner of the earlier feature, and they also had an interest here – having bred Wonderwall.

The son of Querari (Oasis Dream) is out of the one-time winner Westwardly (Silvano). A winner of 2 races with 3 places from his 5 starts, Wonderwall took his earnings to R624 375 and his Cape Ready To Run Sale price tag of R320 000 is looking well found right now for top owner Chris Van Niekerk.

Full credit to the Turffontein jockeys for soldiering on in the wet conditions – at one stage it didn’t look as if we would get through the nine-race programme.