Cape Feature Loses Longstanding Sponsor

The loss of a staunch sponsor has emerged with the announcement of the final field for the R400 000 Gr2 Western Cape Fillies Championship today.
Sponsored for seven years by leading equine transporter Choice Carriers, the high quality 1400m event has again attracted a bumper entry headed by visiting Equus champion Lady In Black. The daughter of Dynasty has drawn wide as she takes on fellow undefeated local, Magical Wonderland.
The loss of a longstanding sponsor in tough economic times does not reflect favourably on the management of resources.
The value of the continuity aspect is also important as races chop and change identity with regularity these days, as sponsors come and go.
There was no response on an emailed request to Phumelela for a reaction and clarity on the sponsorship.
R400 000 Gr2 WESTERN CAPE FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP No Apprentice Allowance
|1
|16
|Lady In Black
|60
|102
|A
|S Veale
|Dennis Drier
|2
|13
|Desert Rhythm
|59
|96
|T A
|*L Hewitson
|Sean Tarry
|3
|7
|Magical Wonderland
|58
|100
|A
|A Domeyer
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|4
|15
|Princess Peach
|58
|98
|A
|C Orffer
|Glen Kotzen
|5
|5
|Angel’s Trumpet
|58
|96
|A
|G Cheyne
|Justin Snaith
|6
|11
|Meryl
|58
|96
|A
|A Delpech
|Dean Kannemeyer
|7
|10
|Elusive Heart
|58
|93
|A
|R Fourie
|Glen Kotzen
|8
|17
|Snowdance
|58
|93
|A
|B Fayd’Herbe
|Justin Snaith
|9
|18
|Tsessebe
|58
|93
|A
|M Byleveld
|Dennis Drier
|10
|12
|Oh Susanna (AUS)
|58
|92
|A
|G van Niekerk
|Justin Snaith
|11
|9
|Rose In Bloom
|58
|92
|A
|D Dillon
|Joey Ramsden
|12
|3
|Too Phat To Fly
|58
|92
|A
|C Zackey
|Glen Kotzen
|13
|8
|Miss Katalin
|58
|87
|A
|B May
|Justin Snaith
|14
|2
|Champenois
|58
|86
|BA
|A Marcus
|Dennis Drier
|15
|14
|Merysagos
|58
|86
|A
|……………
|Justin Snaith
|16
|6
|Fresnaye
|58
|85
|A
|S Khumalo
|Joey Ramsden
|17
|4
|Freedom Charter
|58
|83
|A
|Reserve 1
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|18
|1
|It Is What It Is
|58
|79
|A
|Reserve 2
|Mike Stewart
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(1,9,14) (3,17) (4,7,12) (5,8,10,13,15) (11,16)
R250 000 CAPE CLASSIC (Grade 3)
No Apprentice Allowance
|1
|8
|Dutch Philip
|60
|102
|A
|A Domeyer
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|2
|5
|Tap O’ Noth
|55
|96
|A
|M Byleveld
|Vaughan Marshall
|3
|1
|Sir Frenchie (AUS)
|55
|94
|BA
|R Fourie
|Justin Snaith
|4
|12
|Sniper Shot
|55
|94
|T A
|C Zackey
|Paul Lafferty
|5
|6
|Billy Silver
|55
|91
|A
|A Delpech
|Dennis Bosch
|6
|9
|Undercover Agent
|55
|86
|A
|C Orffer
|Brett Crawford
|7
|3
|Captain And Master
|53
|96
|T A
|S Khumalo
|Sean Tarry
|8
|11
|Speedpoint
|53
|96
|A
|……………
|Joey Ramsden
|9
|10
|Virtue
|53
|93
|A
|G Cheyne
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|10
|2
|Cot Campbell
|53
|87
|A
|G van Niekerk
|Justin Snaith
|11
|7
|Tower Of Wisdom
|53
|83
|A
|S Veale
|Dennis Drier
|12
|13
|Tom Collins
|53
|82
|T A
|M Winnaar
|Dennis Drier
|13
|4
|Rockin Russian
|50.5
|99
|A
|*L Hewitson
|Sean Tarry
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(1,9) (3,10) (7,13) (11,12)
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
3 comments on “Cape Feature Loses Longstanding Sponsor”
Any guesses to whom the new carrier might be???
What relationship they have to prominent racing executives , family or friends…..
You gotta love this Industry
I say its the Guptas.
Sooooooooooo typical and obvious. Every small town needs a may, police chief, undertaker and banker, but rarely is it the same fellow.
Lets try and leave Tender Politics Aside.. Im more Surprised to See the Mayfair Speculators Retained Jockey Anton Marcus not riding the unbeaten Magical Wonderland… Maybe Superman has an Ace up his Sleeves with Champenois… Lets wait and see