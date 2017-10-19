Home » Racing & Sport » Cape Feature Loses Longstanding Sponsor

Cape Feature Loses Longstanding Sponsor

Cape racing's 'worst kept secret'?

The loss of a staunch sponsor has emerged with the announcement of the final field for the R400 000 Gr2 Western Cape Fillies Championship today.

Equus Champion Lady In Black lines up at her first Cape start next Saturday

Sponsored for seven years by leading equine transporter Choice Carriers, the high quality 1400m event has again attracted a bumper entry headed by visiting Equus champion Lady In Black. The daughter of Dynasty has drawn wide as she takes on fellow undefeated local, Magical Wonderland.

 

The loss of a longstanding sponsor in tough economic times does not reflect favourably on the management of resources.

The value of the continuity aspect is also important as races chop and change identity with regularity these days, as sponsors come and go.

There was no response on an emailed request to Phumelela for a reaction and clarity on the sponsorship.

R400 000 Gr2 WESTERN CAPE FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP No Apprentice Allowance

1 16 Lady In Black 60 102 A S Veale Dennis Drier
2 13 Desert Rhythm 59 96 T A *L Hewitson Sean Tarry
3 7 Magical Wonderland 58 100 A A Domeyer Candice Bass-Robinson
4 15 Princess Peach 58 98 A C Orffer Glen Kotzen
5 5 Angel’s Trumpet 58 96 A G Cheyne Justin Snaith
6 11 Meryl 58 96 A A Delpech Dean Kannemeyer
7 10 Elusive Heart 58 93 A R Fourie Glen Kotzen
8 17 Snowdance 58 93 A B Fayd’Herbe Justin Snaith
9 18 Tsessebe 58 93 A M Byleveld Dennis Drier
10 12 Oh Susanna (AUS) 58 92 A G van Niekerk Justin Snaith
11 9 Rose In Bloom 58 92 A D Dillon Joey Ramsden
12 3 Too Phat To Fly 58 92 A C Zackey Glen Kotzen
13 8 Miss Katalin 58 87 A B May Justin Snaith
14 2 Champenois 58 86 BA A Marcus Dennis Drier
15 14 Merysagos 58 86 A …………… Justin Snaith
16 6 Fresnaye 58 85 A S Khumalo Joey Ramsden
17 4 Freedom Charter 58 83 A Reserve 1 Candice Bass-Robinson
18 1 It Is What It Is 58 79 A Reserve 2 Mike Stewart
Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
(1,9,14) (3,17) (4,7,12) (5,8,10,13,15) (11,16)

 

Dutch Philip wins the Cape Classic

R250 000 CAPE CLASSIC (Grade 3)

No Apprentice Allowance
1 8 Dutch Philip 60 102 A A Domeyer Candice Bass-Robinson
2 5 Tap O’ Noth 55 96 A M Byleveld Vaughan Marshall
3 1 Sir Frenchie (AUS) 55 94 BA R Fourie Justin Snaith
4 12 Sniper Shot 55 94 T A C Zackey Paul Lafferty
5 6 Billy Silver 55 91 A A Delpech Dennis Bosch
6 9 Undercover Agent 55 86 A C Orffer Brett Crawford
7 3 Captain And Master 53 96 T A S Khumalo Sean Tarry
8 11 Speedpoint 53 96 A …………… Joey Ramsden
9 10 Virtue 53 93 A G Cheyne Candice Bass-Robinson
10 2 Cot Campbell 53 87 A G van Niekerk Justin Snaith
11 7 Tower Of Wisdom 53 83 A S Veale Dennis Drier
12 13 Tom Collins 53 82 T A M Winnaar Dennis Drier
13 4 Rockin Russian 50.5 99 A *L Hewitson Sean Tarry
Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
(1,9) (3,10) (7,13) (11,12)
  1. Any guesses to whom the new carrier might be???
    What relationship they have to prominent racing executives , family or friends…..
    You gotta love this Industry
    I say its the Guptas.

  3. Lets try and leave Tender Politics Aside.. Im more Surprised to See the Mayfair Speculators Retained Jockey Anton Marcus not riding the unbeaten Magical Wonderland… Maybe Superman has an Ace up his Sleeves with Champenois… Lets wait and see

